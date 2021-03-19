Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Porch Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,176,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,562,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.67. 60,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01. Porch Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

