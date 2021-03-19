Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes $11 Million Position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,052,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $15,675,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $14,945,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $10,779,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $10,450,000.

OTCMKTS:CONXU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. 55,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,606. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

