Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes $6.96 Million Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 681,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000.

OTCMKTS:HCARU traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

