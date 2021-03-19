Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 790,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,529,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.0% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,465,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after buying an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,339,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,776,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.23 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

