Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Pluralsight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,947,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 169,673 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 13.0% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,865,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

PS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 50,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,319 shares of company stock worth $5,204,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

