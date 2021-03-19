Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down to $98.70

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.70, but opened at $95.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $99.17, with a volume of 19,739 shares trading hands.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,662,000 after buying an additional 231,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after buying an additional 227,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after buying an additional 125,155 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

