Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.13

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and traded as low as $13.84. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 19,987 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

