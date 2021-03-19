Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) is Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 111,774 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up 4.8% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Western Midstream Partners worth $14,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 36,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

