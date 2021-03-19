Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTE. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

WTE traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.35. 109,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,964. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$11.88 and a 1 year high of C$20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.33.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

