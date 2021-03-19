Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.68% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.