WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 407,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 199,623 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in WEX by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in WEX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.73. 1,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,520 shares of company stock valued at $27,640,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

