Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,545 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $27,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

