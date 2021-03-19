Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood Sells 114,800 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,971,008.93.

WPM stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$49.18. 4,541,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,938. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$33.78 and a one year high of C$76.69. The stock has a market cap of C$22.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Monday. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

