Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of Whirlpool worth $31,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $215.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $221.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

