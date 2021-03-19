Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,949.01

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59) and last traded at GBX 3,325 ($43.44), with a volume of 663296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,423 ($44.72).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,728.85 ($35.65).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,308.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,858.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. The stock has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -8.40.

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,120 ($22,367.39). Also, insider Adam Crozier acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £100,380 ($131,147.11).

About Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

