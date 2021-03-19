WhiteCoin Price Reaches $1.79 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $769,550.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006406 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

