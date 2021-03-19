William Blair Weighs in on Biodesix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Biodesix in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDSX. BTIG Research began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $22.63 on Friday. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

