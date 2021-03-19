William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Insider Ulrik Bengtsson Sells 5,979 Shares

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) insider Ulrik Bengtsson sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55), for a total value of £16,262.88 ($21,247.56).

WMH stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 272.08 ($3.55). The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,230. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.52. William Hill plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.77 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 313 ($4.09).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

