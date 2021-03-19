William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Insider Ulrik Bengtsson Sells 5,979 Shares

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) insider Ulrik Bengtsson sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55), for a total value of £16,262.88 ($21,247.56).
WMH stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 272.08 ($3.55). The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,230. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.52. William Hill plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.77 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 313 ($4.09).
William Hill Company Profile
