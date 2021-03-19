William J. Ferenczy Sells 7,400 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QDEL traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,312. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.16 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.