William Paul Livek Purchases 116,987 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCOR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.83. 21,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,893. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $290.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,784,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of comScore by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 771,572 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in comScore by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 664,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in comScore by 77.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in comScore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 129,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.