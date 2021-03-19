William Paul Livek Purchases 116,987 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SCOR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.83. 21,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,893. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $290.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
About comScore
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.
