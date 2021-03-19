Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

