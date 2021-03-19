Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NYSE WSM opened at $161.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

