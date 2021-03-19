Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

