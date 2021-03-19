Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Up 8.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $177.10 and last traded at $175.33. Approximately 107,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,328,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.57.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

