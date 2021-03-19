Wing (WING) Price Tops $43.36 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Wing token can currently be bought for approximately $43.36 or 0.00073678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $45.67 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.23 or 0.00452359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00065599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00140213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00665020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00077074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,553,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,053,276 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.