WINk Hits Market Capitalization of $108.42 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $108.42 million and $93.67 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

