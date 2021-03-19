Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WGO opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

