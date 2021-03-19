Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.