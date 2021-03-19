Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,567 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Wipro worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Wipro by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

