Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,125 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.7% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,333 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,681,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $564,094,000 after purchasing an additional 432,904 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 68.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $230.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

