WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,164 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,939% compared to the average volume of 137 call options.

DXJ stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 484,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

