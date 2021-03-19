Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider William Franke Sells 5,905,389 Shares

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

WIZZ opened at GBX 5,005 ($65.39) on Friday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,683 ($21.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The firm has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,993.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,222.25.

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective on shares of Wizz Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,495.38 ($58.73).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

