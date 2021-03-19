Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTKWY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $83.37 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

