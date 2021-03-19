WOM Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $33.23 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $33.23 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 59.9% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00653491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069522 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024561 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

