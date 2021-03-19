Woodcoin Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $826,449.00 and $83,517.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

