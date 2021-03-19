Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,800 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 5.3% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meritage Group LP owned about 0.48% of Workday worth $273,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Workday by 16,042.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 225,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 224,589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 779,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.30. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

