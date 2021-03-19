Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.26% of Workiva worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,534 shares of company stock worth $9,312,913. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.