Wownero (WOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,644.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $5,644.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.02 or 0.00454176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00065496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

