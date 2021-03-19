Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Hits One Day Volume of $3,601.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.04 or 0.00011907 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $461,600.01 and approximately $3,601.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00452262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00064589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00142467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.58 or 0.00664382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00076162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

