Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $58,412.88 or 0.99729083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.03 billion and approximately $101.90 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00038162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000947 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 137,403 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

