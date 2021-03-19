Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $419.14 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be purchased for approximately $419.14 or 0.00717437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $805,174.12 and approximately $267,870.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00451725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00065431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00139978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00666156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00076441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars.

