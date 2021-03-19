Wrapped NXM Price Tops $48.07 (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $80.60 million and $9.33 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for about $48.07 or 0.00081545 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00451712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00141498 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.00669374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

