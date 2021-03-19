Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $596.60 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for about $596.60 or 0.01021180 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $202,842.95 and approximately $5,192.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00451725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00065431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00139978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00666156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00076441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 tokens. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

