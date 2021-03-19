WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$129.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get WSP Global alerts:

TSE WSP opened at C$120.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$60.80 and a 12 month high of C$127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$117.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.77. The stock has a market cap of C$13.68 billion and a PE ratio of 48.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.