W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.95 Million

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce sales of $108.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.50 million and the highest is $113.39 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $124.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $477.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $516.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $456.20 million, with estimates ranging from $431.30 million to $481.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $520.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 3.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

