Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 119.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,804 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $71.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

