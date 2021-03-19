Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

