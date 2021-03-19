Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. 69,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,607. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

