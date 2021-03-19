XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

XP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

XP stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.98. XP has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XP. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in XP during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

