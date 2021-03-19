XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $758,750.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. 11,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.