XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $758,750.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. 11,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
